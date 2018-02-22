WICHITA, KS (WHDH) — Officials have arrested the stepmother of a 5-year-old boy who went missing in Kansas.

The woman is charged with endangering the boy and another child.

Police have been searching for Lucas Hernandez since he disappeared last Saturday.

Crews have been using horses, dogs and droned to help find the boy.

They said Hernandez’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

