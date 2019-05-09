Police arrest student accused of making threatening statements at Walpole school

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A student who police say made threatening statements at a Walpole high school has been arrested.

Walpole police received a report that 16-year-old student at Norfolk County Agricultural High School made statements relative to having a “list” of students he planned on shooting at school on Friday, according to Walpole police.

Detectives discovered social media posts where the student posed with a type of firearm and where he was wearing a partial mask over his face.

Walpole police arrested the student for terroristic threats and conducted a search of a home in Bellingham where detectives seized several airsoft weapons as depicted in the photos.

As a result of the incident, the Walpole Police Department is assigning extra patrols to the school over the next few school days, especially at start time and dismissal.

