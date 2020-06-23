Police arrest suspect accused of assaulting officer inside Southborough police station

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer inside the Southborough police station on Monday night.

The officer was investigating a threats complaint around 9 p.m. when the original complainant assaulted him with a weapon in the lobby of the public safety building, according to police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, fled outside the station to the rear of the complex and was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police added.

He is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital on a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The officer was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was treated and released on Tuesday morning.

An investigation remains ongoing.

