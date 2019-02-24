Police arrest suspect accused of dragging Wellesley officer during traffic stop

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) – A Delaware man accused of dragging a Wellesley police officer from his car during a traffic stop was arrested early Sunday morning in Sturbridge, officials said.

Theodore Newton, 37, of Newark Delaware, was arrested around 12:50 a.m. on Route 84, according to Wellesley police.

An officer conducting a routine traffic stop on Route 9 eastbound just after 7 p.m. Saturday said he was dragged 15 feet after stopping Newton for driving a stolen 2017 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen in Delaware.

The officer was transported to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newton is slated to be arraigned Monday in Dedham District Court on charges including assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

