Police arrest suspect accused of kidnapping 9-year-old Providence, RI girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police have taken a 34-year-old Cranston, Rhode Island man into custody after he allegedly kidnapped a 9-year-old in Providence on Monday, officials said.

According to police, the man abducted the girl after she got off her school bus at 3 p.m. and walked through the area of Grover and Merino streets.

Surveillance footage shows him stopping a silver Nissan SUV, grabbing the girl and putting her in the car, police said. The girl was later returned to a nearby location, police said.

“She went to go around her car,” Neighbor Mayra Lopez said. “Thinking he was going to park there. She went around to go home. He went out quick and grabbed the little girl, choked her neck like a headlock, and put his hand over her mouth. And I saw the little girl’s hand like trying to get away. That’s what I seen in my cameras.”

Police have not said how long the girl was held by the man.

Charges are pending at this time and no further information was released.

