BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a suspect accused of robbing a Braintree bank on multiple occasions.

Braintree police detectives and FBI Boston Violent Crimes Task Force members launched an investigation into a robbery that occurred at Rockland Trust Bank on Washington Street around 11 a.m. Monday.

Using evidence collected at the scene, authorities say they identified the suspect as David Poulos, 33.

Poulos was arrested Tuesday in Lynn on two probation warrants.

Poulos has a conviction in 2017 related to the Sept. 3, 2016 unarmed robbery of the same Rockland Trust Bank in Braintree, police said.

He is also believed to be involved in the July 27, 2021 robbery of the same bank, police added.

Poulos is facing charges relating to both incidents and is slated to be arraigned in Quincy District Court at a later date.

