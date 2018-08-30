Police arrest suspect accused of robbing taxi driver in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Falmouth man is facing larceny charges after allegedly robbing a cab driver in Yarmouth early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery of a Town Taxi cab driver on Pleasant Street about 12:58 a.m. Thursday spoke with the driver who said she had just picked up a man on Rosemary Lane and brought him to the Ambassador Inn in South Yarmouth before he robbed her of $400 and fled on foot, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The woman said the man who robbed her was a black man in his 20s who was wearing a black tank top and cargo shorts.

Investigators later located a man matching the suspect description in a room at the Ambassador Inn.

Steven Harris, 26, was arrested on charges of unarmed robbery and on outstanding warrants for mayhem, armed robbery, assault and battery while armed with a dangerous weapon, assault while armed with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

He was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Thursday in Barnstable District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)