Police arrest suspect accused of spraying pepper spray inside Red Line car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a person allegedly sprayed pepper spray inside a Red Line car Tuesday night.

A Red Line train traveling southbound was stopped at Andrew Station around 6:45 p.m. as officers placed a suspect into custody, officials said.

No one was injured and the scene was quickly cleared.

Passengers on the train say the irritant filled the car within minutes, leaving some people gasping for air.

Passenger Tyler Thurston said they tried to use the emergency intercom to alert the driver but that intercom was broken.

“It was a little scary for the Red Line,” Thurston said. “Not the average delay.”

No further information was immediately available.

