Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing, carjacking man at Taunton gas station

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Bridgewater man is facing assault and carjacking charges after police say he repeatedly stabbed another man outside a Taunton gas station late Sunday night before driving away in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers responding to a reported fight in the parking lot of the Sunoco Gas Station on Broadway about 10 p.m. found a 53-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh. The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police arrested Ryan O’Day after determining that he attacked the victim following a verbal dispute and drove away in the man’s Audi.

He was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carjacking, and assault and battery.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Taunton police at 508-824-7522.

The alleged stabbing occurred at the same gas station where a clerk suffered serious injuries when he was bitten during a violent struggle with a customer in April.

