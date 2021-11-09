MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the face outside of a homeless shelter in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 199 Manchester St. around 8 p.m. found a 29-year-old man bleeding from his face and assisted in transporting him to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries, according to Manchester police.

Anthony Lebron, 28, of Manchester, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

