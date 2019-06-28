Police arrest man accused of stabbing woman in broad daylight on Charles River Esplanade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Just days before Boston’s annual Fourth of July celebration, Massachusetts State Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman in broad daylight on the Charles River Esplanade on Friday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a footbridge that runs parallel to the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Storrow Drive found a young woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to a state police spokesman David Procopio.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hosptial.

The suspect was apprehended after a foot pursuit and struggle, during which a trooper discharged a stun gun to subdue him, Procopio said.

He has since been taken to the nearby state police barracks for booking.

Police say a preliminary investigation suggests the victim and suspect did not know each other. They say the woman was either running or walking by herself when she was attacked.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

