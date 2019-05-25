Police arrest suspect accused of vandalizing Dorchester Vietnam Veterans Memorial

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified and arrested a man who they say vandalized the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Dorchester.

Police say the man, a 33-year-old from Dorchester, was arrested Saturday morning without incident. The man was sent to a Boston hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Police say the man will be charged with malicious destruction of property if he is released from the hospital. If he is hospitalized for treatment he will face the charges at a later date.

Officials say the man had a prior default warrant for larceny of an American flag and a state flag from the UMass campus.

UMass-Boston interim Chancellor Katherine Newman issued a statement following the arrest:

“We are relieved to know that this incident has been resolved and thank both the State Police and our own UMass Boston officers for their efforts in this investigation,” she said. “As Memorial Day approaches, and we gather to remember the sacrifices of veterans and their families, I hope this will restore some peace of mind.”

Troopers and UMass-Boston police responded to the memorial on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester on Thursday and found several hateful messages, along with a swastika, written in black graffiti on the memorial’s stone pillars.

Several plants were also ripped from the ground and flags were either destroyed or thrown into the water, state police said.

The historic memorial features the names of 80 servicemen from Dorchester who were killed during the Vietnam War.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect.

