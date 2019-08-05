Police arrest suspect accused of violently assaulting woman in the South End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified and arrested a man on assault and kidnapping charges stemming from a violent assault of a woman in the South End on Sunday.

Michael Powers, 34, of Boston, was arrested without incident around 11:30 a.m. in the area of 774 Mass. Ave., according to Boston police.

Powers was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault and battery in the area of 460 Harrison Ave.

He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges including aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

Powers was also found to be wanted on several outstanding warrants on charges including larceny over $250, possession of Class A Drugs, breaking and entering, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, larceny from a person, destruction of property and trespassing.

