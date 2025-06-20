MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested the suspect involved in a standoff armed with a machete in Medway on Friday.

Police say a man was waving a machete at cars in the street and went into his house on Oakland Street when they arrived.

Police surrounded the home for hours.

“A lot of patience, I had not personally had to deal with many barricades,” said Medway police chief William Kingsbury. “This one today was a barricade. Our metro partners came out, did a fantastic job, with compassion, they took their time. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to talk him into simply surrendering, but when they did take him into custody, they did so the best they could.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

