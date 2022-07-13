MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who barricaded himself in a basement after allegedly threatening someone with a gun is in custody, according to police in New Hampshire.

The incident started Tuesday afternoon when an officer in Manchester was working a construction detail. The police department said the officer was approached by a man who said he was threatened by another with a firearm sometime before 1:20 p.m.

An investigation led officers to a building on W Hancock Street where, according to the victim, the threat happened during an altercation on the first floor. There, police identified 28-year-old Elias Dawley of Greenfield as a suspect, who was believed to still be in the building.

Manchester Police then set up a perimeter around the structure and made contact with those who were also inside. Several people ended up leaving the building except for Dawley, who police say refused to exit.

SWAT Officers were later called in and used a robot and drone to locate him in the building’s basement. The SWAT members and a K9 officer eventually entered the home and found Dawley “well-hidden” in a basement crawl space, according to a press release.

Police said they were able to safely take Dawley into custody after he allegedly refused to cooperate. He was reportedly arrested and charged with Criminal Threatening, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Resisting Arrest.

Police also found Dawley had several outstanding warrants, including a Parole Violation that followed an Aggravated Assault charge, a Robbery charge from Nashua and two Electronic Bench Warrants.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)