HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A suspect was arrested Monday in the Hartford nightclub shooting that left one dead and several others injured, police said.

Police arrested Joshua Saez, 30, who was also struck by gunfire and is recovering at a hospital, Hartford police Lt. Paul Cicero said.

Saez is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old Marquis Treadwell, of Hartford, following an argument early Sunday at the Majestic Lounge, a nightclub in the city’s south end.

Saez is also accused of shooting a woman who was with Treadwell and a third person, Cicero said. He’s being held on $1.75 million bail and is charged with murder, assault charges and various firearm charges.

The gunfire at the club left a total of five people shot.

Police have not released the names of the others who were injured, which include the woman who was with Treadwell, another woman and another man. Officials say one of the female victims was shot nine times.

Saez could be released from the hospital Tuesday, Cicero said.

Mayor Luke Bronin said officers were stationed outside the club Sunday because of previous problems there and heroically ran inside when they heard the gunfire, possibly saving other lives.

He said Sunday that illegal handguns were involved in the shooting and that city officials will be assessing what steps they can take to prevent violence at the club in the future.

“Hartford Police Officers who were at the club responded immediately, running in the direction of gunfire, and their heroic efforts may have prevented further loss of life,” Bronin said in a statement.

