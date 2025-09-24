CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea arrested a suspect they say was behind a violent robbery at a convenience store on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at the EZ Mart convenience store on Washington Avenue.

Officials said a man armed with two knives attacked a clerk before taking off, in what they described as a violent incident that could have been much worse.

Detectives tracked the 27-year-old suspect down at an apartment around the corner from the store; surveillance and physical evidence linked the suspect to the crime, officials said.

He was taken into custody and faced a judge later that day. He is facing several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery.

