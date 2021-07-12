WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he brandished a gun during a robbery at a Worcester convenience store.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Honey Farms on Cambridge Street shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Monday spoke with the clerk, who said the suspect had just walked in, pulled out a silver firearm, and demanded money.

After reviewing surveillance video, police arrested Wilfred Zayzay, 30, on Oread Street after noticing that he was wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the video.

Zayzay is slated to be arraigned on charges of armed robbery, use of a firearm in a felony, carrying a firearm without a license, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

