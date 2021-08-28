BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a woman at her home in Barnstable early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a welfare check at a home in Marstons Mills around 1:30 a.m. found a woman suffering from stab wounds to her arm, chest, and face screaming for help on the front steps. according to police. She was medflighted to a Boston hospital due to the severity of her wounds.

The woman allegedly identified her attacker as Michael Harrington, 34, of Marston Mills. Police arrested Harrington Saturday night and charged him with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)