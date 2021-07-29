BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man on charges in connection with a quadruple shooting in Boston earlier this month, officials announced Thursday.

Khary Jones, 37, of Braintree, is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and armed career criminal, according to the Boston Police Department.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones after he allegedly shot four people in the area of 34 Cameron Street in Dorchester on July 10.

All of the victims are said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Jones will be called to court at a later date.

