Police arrest suspect in Chelsea stabbing

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing Tuesday night in Chelsea, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Mary O’Malley Park on Commandants Way just after 5 p.m. found a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed in his upper body, state police said.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Troopers assisting Chelsea police were able to identify a suspect, Walther Alexander Portillo-Alfaro, hiding in an apartment on Washington Street just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, state police said.

Portillo-Alfaro, who goes by the street name “Chino,” was seen lying on the floor of the apartment when he was placed under arrest, according to police.

Portillo-Alfaro had altered his appearance by shaving his head bald and removing his facial hair, police said.

A search of the apartment found what police say appeared to be freshly cut black hair on the bathroom floor and wastebasket.

Portillo-Alfaro was scheduled to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

