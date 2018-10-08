Police arrest suspect in connection to indecent exposure incidents in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of incidentally exposing himself during two different incidents in Lexington within the last month has been arrested.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, called victims over to his dark pickup truck and exposed himself before driving away laughing in the area of Cary Library on Clark Street and Massachusetts Avenue on Sept. 19 and Oct. 1, according to police.

Both victims were walking to a bus or work around 7 a.m. when the incidents occurred, police said.

The suspect was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Anyone who had contact with the suspect is asked to call Detective Corrazini or Detective Caspe at 781-862-1212.

