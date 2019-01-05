Police arrest suspect in connection to Sudbury indecent exposure incident

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of indecently exposing himself near an ATM Kiosk in Sudbury last week has been arrested.

Officers responding to a reported indecent exposure incident that took place in a parking lot on Boston Police Road around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 spoke with a woman who said she had just seen a man exposing himself while sitting in a car next to hers, according to Sudbury police.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Amilcar Antonio Rivas-Rivera of Framingham.

He is facing charges of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior.

Rivas-Rivera is being held on $15,000 cash bail.

He is set to face a judge on Monday in Framingham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)