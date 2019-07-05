Police arrest suspect in connection with shooting at Methuen McDonald’s

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Methuen that sent one person to the hospital Friday.

Rodney Villar, 29, of Dracut, was arrested in connection with a shooting at a McDonald’s on Haverhill Street that left one man injured, according to Methuen Police Chief Joseph E. Solomon.

The victim was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

Investigators say the altercation took place around 9:30 p.m. after a fight between two men broke out in the parking lot.

Methuen Police Captain Jim Jajuga said this incident is extremely alarming to the department and the city.

“Obviously this is alarming to us, this happened in a busy McDonald’s parking lot where there was a lot of people around,” Captain Jim Jajuga said. “The only positive on this was that at right now, we don’t have any innocent bystanders that were struck. But that is the danger when people pull firearms in parking lots and shoot like this.”

Villar is facing several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with the intent to commit murder.

#Methuen shooting update. Suspect Rodney Villar age 29, Dracut Ma wanted for A&B Dangerious weapon, firearm, Assault with a dangerious weapon with intent to commit murder S considered armed & dangerous DO NOT Approach call 911 if you see him or have any info on his location. pic.twitter.com/rLphkxGZQB — Joseph E. Solomon 🇺🇸 (@ChiefSolomon) July 6, 2019

#Methuen shooting at McDonalds Haverhill St. One subject shot. Transpirted to local hospital. Info still unfolding. More to come. @cityofmethuen via @ChiefSolomon pic.twitter.com/aGnQNtBtoh — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) July 6, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)