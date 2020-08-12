Police arrest suspect in connection with stabbing in South Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a group home in South Yarmouth on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around 10:10 p.m. found a victim who said he had been stabbed in the abdomen before escaping from the house, according to Yarmouth police.

After an investigation, the suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.

