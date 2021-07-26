WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the city in May, officials announced Monday.

Angel Rosario, 26, was arrested around 9 p.m. Friday on charges related to the May 8 fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man on Chandler Street, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

