Police arrest suspect in downtown Boston stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing and robbery in downtown Boston last month, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Fugitive Unit arrested Adelson Lovensky, 21, of Boston, in the area of 266 East 9th St. about 7 a.m. Friday, according to Boston police. He is expected to be arraigned on charges of aggravated assault and battery and armed robbery.

The charges stem from an alleged armed robbery that occurred about 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 24, when officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of 125 Tremont St. say they found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.

