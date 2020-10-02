Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian near Boston Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a wild crash near the Boston Public Garden on Thursday that left a pedestrian critically injured, officials said.

Keith Andrade will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court in connection with the crash near the intersection of Charles and Boylston streets around 4:30 p.m. that left a stolen black pickup truck severely damaged and a pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Witnesses Donny Saarela said the injured woman was struck by flying debris after that truck hit an iron fence.

“First thing I heard was the screeching of the wheel, which made me look,” he said. “I was watching, and all of a sudden he just hit everything and everything went flying, and all the smoke in the air.”

Saarela said he called 911 after realizing the woman was pinned under the debris.

“I think she was just standing there waiting for the cross signal when the truck hit everything. It just scared everybody,” he said.

Several other witnesses said they saw the driver of the truck run away from the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)