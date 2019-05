BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police have arrested a Boston man in connection with an armed robbery at the MBTA’s Shawmut Station earlier this month.

One day after posting photos of a person of interest, police arrested Alexis Mason, 21, of Dorchester.

No additional information was immediately available.

