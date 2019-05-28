Police arrest suspect in meat cleaver robberies in Stoughton, Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested an 18-year-old man accused of brandishing a meat cleaver while robbing a convenience store in Stoughton early Sunday morning after holding up a pair of businesses in Canton.

Mathew Kiernan, of Sharon, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on charges including armed robbery while masked, assault to commit a felony, larceny from a person, breaking and entering a building at night, malicious damage of property, possession of burglarious tools, and resisting arrest, authorities announced.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Seasons gas station and convenience store on Sharon Street around 1 a.m. spoke with a clerk who said a man entered the store with the meat cleaver and demanded cash before taking off on his motorized bicycle, according to Stoughton police.

K9 units were deployed in the area to search for Kiernan. The units were called off after police say it became clear they would not be able to find him.

Police say Kiernan is also suspected in two other armed robberies and break-ins that occurred in the Cobb’s Corner area within the last week.

On May 21, Kiernan allegedly entered the Wash N’ Dry at 108 Washington St. in Canton. He was dressed in all black and carrying what was described by the victims as a “butcher’s knife,” according to police. Kiernan also allegedly broke into Kelly’s Place Restaurant at 110 Washington St. before traveling to Stoughton and hitting the Seasons gas station.

Through video footage obtained of the robberies, police say detectives learned Kiernan always dressed in black, wore a mask, brandished a meat cleaver and fled each robbery on an electric bicycle.

Kiernan was taken into custody just after midnight Tuesday when a detective from the Canton Police Department observed an individual matching Kiernan’s description acting suspiciously near the Domino’s at 22 Washington St.

After a brief pursuit, police say Kiernan hit a curb, causing him to fall off his electric bicycle. He was taken into custody after officers found a crowbar and a meat cleaver that had been used in the prior crimes in his backpack.

Kiernan is due back in court at a later date.

