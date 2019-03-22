Police arrest suspect in NH sports bar burglary

ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a sports bar in Rochester on Thursday.

Officers responding to a burglary alarm at Gary’s Sports Bar on Milton Road about 8:15 a.m. spotted two men running away from the area.

After a brief foot pursuit, police arrested Jason Laskey, 42, on charges of burglary and resisting arrest.

The second suspect evaded capture.

Laskey was released on public recognizance bail and is slated to be arraigned April 4 in Strafford County Superior Court.

Anyone with information is urged to call Rochester police at 603-330-7128.

Anonymous tips can be called in to the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or texted to CRIMES (274637) Body of Text: TEXT4CASH + your tip. Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.

