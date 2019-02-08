Police arrest suspect in Norwood carjacking

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a Norwood man Friday in connection with a carjacking, state police say.

State troopers were advised that Norwood police were in pursuit of a black Subaru about 5:28 p.m. in the area of Route 95 northbound, continuing onto Route 93 northbound and then onto Route 24 southbound, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The vehicle then exited Route 24, at Exit 20B, and continued on to Route 139, where it voluntarily stopped at Turnpike Street in Stoughton, police say.

The operator surrendered and was taken into custody without incident by Norwood and state police.

Timothy Kennedy, 44, of Norwood, was charged with carjacking, operating under the influence (liquor), failure to stop for police, and operating to endanger.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)