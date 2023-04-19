QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a violent home invasion in Quincy over the weekend, officials announced on Wednesday.

Quincy police said Michael Campbell was taken into custody without incident in Boston. He is now facing several charges including armed assault to murder.

Investigators tracked Campbell down after the alleged home invasion on Granite Street on Sunday night.

One resident living in the house previously spoke with 7NEWS, saying a man armed with a gun knocked on their door, asked for someone who does not live at the house and then entered the home. The resident said the man at one point tried to zip-tie the people inside.

The resident said those inside the house were later able to fight the intruder off and call police.

Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports that gunshots were fired and multiple people were stabbed.

Upon arrival, police said officers located four people, three of whom were suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. The three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment and were later released.

Quincy police said shortly after this incident that they had identified a suspect in this case.

Campbell is now expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

