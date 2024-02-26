NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the recent robbery of an Uber driver in New Bedford.

The man is accused of robbing the driver at knifepoint at the intersection of North and Cedar streets while wearing a court-ordered GPS monitoring bracelet. He was located at a home across the street from where the robbery took place.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)