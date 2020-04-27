BOSTON (WHDH) - An Everett man believed to be responsible for a string of recent armed robberies was arrested Sunday following a joint investigation involving Boston, Chelsea, Everett police and the ATF, officials said.

Officers conducting a traffic stop in the area of 69 Harvard St. about 2:30 p.m. arrested Diego DaSilva, 31, after he was positively identified as a suspect and a search of the car uncovered a black firearm, according to Boston police.

DaSilva is believed to be responsible for an April 21 robbery at a store on Bennington Street, an April 14 robbery at a store on Border Street, a March 10 robbery at a store in Central Square, and a Jan. 13 robbery at a store on Chelsea Street.

He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on an armed robbery charge.

