NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in an early morning shooting near a Taco Bell in New Bedford, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the Coggeshall Street restaurant around 1 p.m. found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

After an investigation, Pedro Javier Gonzalez Olmo, 31, of New Bedford, was arrested on charges of assault and battery, assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and improperly storing a firearm.

