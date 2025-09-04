SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Somerville arson investigation that happened on August 20.

John Grasso, 35, is accused of destruction of property and breaking and entering a building at night.

The fire broke out at 75 Thurston Street just before midnight, and burned into early the next day. The home was under construction at the time.

Officials say the incident is still under investigation.

