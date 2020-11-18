Police arrest suspect in stabbing during brawl in Athol

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Littleton man accused of stabbing someone during a brawl in Acton on Tuesday night has been arrested.

Eduardo Quintana is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge after police said he stabbed someone during an altercation near Neponset Path around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

After being notified of a fight involving at least eight people who fled in two cars, police learned that a man had come to a clinic in Tewksbury with serious stab wounds.

The man, whose name was not released, said he suffered the wounds during an incident in Acton and was transported to an area hospital.

Police later identified Quintana as a suspect.

He was due to be arraigned Wednesday.

