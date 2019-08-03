Police arrest suspect in stabbing over spare change in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing a person who gave spare change to another man early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person stabbed in the area of Bay State Road at 2:55 a.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, police said.

The victim allegedly told police an unknown black man, unknown white woman, and unknown white man in a wheelchair approached him in a store at 782 Commonwealth Ave.

The victim said that while they were giving change to the man in the wheelchair, the other man became verbally aggressive and stabbed him in the arm with a small knife, according to police.

Vincent Norwood, 44, of Roxbury, was later arrested in connection with the incident on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

