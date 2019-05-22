Police arrest suspect in violent Cape Cod hit-and-run crash caught on camera

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have tracked down the driver who fled a hit-and-run crash involving an off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper and his wife near the Sagamore Bridge by hopping onto the back of a landscaping vehicle Tuesday night.

Gregory B. May, 35, of Duxbury, is slated to appear in Falmouth District Court Wednesday for charges related to causing the crash and leaving the scene, state police said.

A dashcam on a tractor-trailer driving towards the bridge captured the moment when a 1999 Toyota coupe crossed over the double yellow line and crashed head-on into the 2017 Volkswagen Passat of a trooper and his wife traveling in the opposite direction around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as May, exited his car and jumped into the back of a passing landscaping truck, according to state police.

The trooper’s wife was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth for evaluation of potential minor injuries.

Troopers from State Police-Bourne and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section investigating the crash say they located May at a relative’s home in Bourne around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday and placed him under arrest.

