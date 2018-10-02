Police arrest suspect in Weymouth armed carjacking after high-speed chase

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro man accused of ordering a man out of his car at gunpoint and leading police on a chase in Weymouth early Tuesday morning is expected to be arraigned on an armed carjacking charge, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed carjacking shortly after midnight spoke with a man who said a black man in his early 20s had just ordered him out of his gray Honda Accord at the intersection of Middle and Broad streets while brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun, according to Weymouth police. The suspect, he said, drove the vehicle away toward Washington Street while a gray Infinity G followed.

Soon after, an officer spotted a gray Infinity G series being followed closely by a gray Honda Accord at the intersection of Main and Winter streets and attempted to pull them over, but both vehicles fled onto Route 3 northbound, according to a police report.

After leading the officer on a high-speed chase, the driver of the Honda was eventually stopped and Jacob Ellis Garvin, 25, was arrested on charges of armed carjacking with a firearm, assault to rob, threatening to commit a crime, larceny of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop for police.

