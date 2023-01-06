BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station that injured a 60-year-old woman.

Police say 33-year-old Dason Alves of Dorchester is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and numerous other firearm-related charges.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on an MBTA bus on Dec. 30 found a woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was conscious and alert.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox