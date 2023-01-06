BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station that injured a 60-year-old woman.
Police say 33-year-old Dason Alves of Dorchester is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and numerous other firearm-related charges.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired on an MBTA bus on Dec. 30 found a woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was conscious and alert.
