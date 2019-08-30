Police arrest suspect wanted in Dennis shooting

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A manhunt was underway after a person was shot outside a Cape Cod liquor store Friday afternoon. Police say they have taken a suspect into custody.

Investigators responded to the Finley’s Liquors parking lot on Route 28 in West Dennis around 3:10 p.m for reports of a person shot.

A suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody just before 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

While police were responding to the shooting, officers became engaged in a pursuit on the westbound side of Route 6 with a potential suspect who was driving a dirt bike, according to state police.

During the chase, the suspect made a U-turn in the median and began traveling eastbound on the highway.

The suspect then took Exit 9 onto Route 134 southbound and was able to lose police.

It is unclear if the suspect riding the dirt bike is connected to the shooting.

That person is still wanted and accused of several motor vehicle charges.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where crime scene tape and evidence markers indicated where the incident took place.

No additional information has been released.

