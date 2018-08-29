Police arrest suspect who triggered massive manhunt in Haverhill after car chase

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man with an “extensive criminal history” who triggered a massive manhunt Wednesday morning when he allegedly fled on foot in Haverhill after the car in which he was riding in led officers on a chase along Route 97 near Interstate 495 has been arrested, police said.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Elias Sudler, was nabbed shortly after 2 p.m. following an extensive four-hour search of the area. It’s not exactly clear where he was taken into custody.

Sudler is accused of trying to reach for a gun in a backpack when the pursuit came to an end near a CVS and then fled the scene, state police said. Troopers were able to secure the backpack and recover the weapon.

A trooper attempted to stop the 1996 Chevrolet S pickup truck in which Sudler was a passenger for an inspection sticker violation but the driver, a 35-year-old Quincy man, failed to stop, according to police.

Sudler took off when the truck pulled over. The driver was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

Dozens of local and state police officers, a state police Airwing crew and K9 teams assisted with the search.

No additional details were immediately available.

