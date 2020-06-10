Police arrest suspected drug dealer after heroin, thousands in cash found inside Cape Cod home

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer who had been on the run after a raid on her Cape Cod home yielded heroin, pills and thousands of dollars in cash, officials said.

Danielle Cook, 26, of Sandwich, is facing charges including trafficking over 100 grams of heroin, possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class E drug with intent to distribute, according to the Sandwich Police Department.

Authorities launched a narcotics investigation on June 1 after a Braintree man was caught with Adderall and heroin following a couple of “quick” visits to Cook’s home on Shore Drive, police said.

Cook was later taken into custody after she was caught riding in a vehicle with another woman who was said to be found in possession of heroin that police believe Cook sold to her.

While Cook was being processed, police said officers executed a search warrant at her home and found 200 grams of heroin, over 300 pills, and about $6,000 in cash.

Cook was able to post bail prior to the search and had been at large until police announced her arrest on Tuesday night.

It’s not clear when Cook will be called to Barnstable District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)