Police arrest suspected fentanyl dealer in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected fentanyl dealer is under arrest after police executing a search warrant in Andover found a loaded gun and drugs at his home, officials said.

Members of the Andover Police Department’s Substance Abuse Unit and Detective Unit executing a search warrant at 800 Bullfinch Drive on Thursday arrested Radhames Antonio Diaz-Jimenez, 25, of Andover, on charges of trafficking fentanyl, possessing a firearm without a license, identity theft, and possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute after finding 150 grams of suspected fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun and $7,791 in cash, Andover police said.

“This was a significant arrest and seizure that results in the removal of a significant amount of a deadly opioid from potentially reaching members of our community or surrounding communities,” Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said in a statement. “I’m proud of the cooperative effort that went into this successful investigation.”

Diaz-Jimenez was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Friday in Lawrence District Court.

