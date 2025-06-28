NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Franklin, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going the wrong way down I-93 in Northfield early Saturday morning while under the influence.

A trooper responding to a report of a vehicle heading southbound in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed arrested Brendon L. Angus, 25, on charges of felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Anyone who witnessed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-93, or who has information that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact Trooper Noah Gooch at (603) 223-4381 or Noah.D.Gooch@dos.nh.gov.

