Police arrest teenage suspect in connection with threatening calls

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teenager is facing several charges after he allegedly placed threatening phone calls to two Boston area gay bars.

Officers from Seabrook, New Hampshire arrested the 16-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, Friday night, according to a statement from police.

The teenager allegedly made “threatening” and “bigoted” calls to dbar in Dorchester and The Alley in Downtown Boston Friday night.

At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for threats of serious public harm and civil rights violations from the Suffolk County Juvenile Court as well as other jurisdictions.

The suspect remains in police custody,

