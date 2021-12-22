LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested the boyfriend of a Woburn woman who was found dead in Saugus Tuesday.

Bruce Maiben, 44, of Lynn was taken into custody Wednesday night and is expected to appear in Lynn District Court Thursday on charges of larceny over $1200, tampering with evidence and obstruction, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

RELATED: Foul play suspected after body of missing mother found in Saugus

Sherell Pringle, 40, was reported missing by her son when she did not return home Saturday night. Her body was found in a marsh along Route 107 northbound in Saugus, officials said.

Woburn Police Department

Sources told 7NEWS Maiben was scheduled to meet with police on Tuesday but never showed up.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)