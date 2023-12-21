DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers were arrested after allegedly assaulting a pair of Christmas carolers in Dorchester over the weekend, according to officials.

The Boston Police Department said the assault happened in the area of Johnston Road on Sunday, Dec. 17, while a group of elderly carolers were out and singing to support a friend.

According to police, it was around 3 p.m. when two of the carolers were “attacked from behind” while facing a home, with the suspects punching the victims “multiple times in the back of the head.”

“Officers were provided a description of the suspects, and searched the area to no avail,” Boston PD stated in a news release. “The two victims declined medical treatment on scene.”

Police detectives went on to investigate the assault and identified a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old who were believed to be involved. Following an interview with the teens and their parents, Boston police said the two admitted to the assault.

As of Thursday morning, Boston PD said detectives would seek criminal complaints to charge both of the teenagers with assault and battery on a person 60 and over.

